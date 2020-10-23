Image Source : PTI Sensex opens 215.36 points higher at 40,773.85

The Indian markets advanced half a per cent in Friday's early deals, in line with the overnight gains in the main Wall Street indices.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 215.36 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 40,800 levels and the Nifty50 index was testing the psychological mark of 12,000. Tata Steel (up 2%), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel (all up 1%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Meanwhile, SBI Cards plunged 10 per cent after announcing its September quarter results.

All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading higher, led by Nifty Bank index, up 1 per cent.

Equity markets elsewhere in Asia registered cautious gains on Friday after positive US economic data and signs of progress in stimulus talks in Washington lifted Wall Street.

While MSCI's index of world stocks was roughly flat, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.30 per cent, but Australia's S&P ASX 200 was down 0.10 per cent.

