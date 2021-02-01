Image Source : PTI Sensex surges 443 points in opening trade ahead of Budget presentation

The BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 443 points and the NSE Nifty advanced 115 points in opening trade on Monday, ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22 presentation in Parliament. The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 443.06 points or 0.96 per cent at 46,728.83, and the broader Nifty was up 114.85 points or 0.84 per cent at 13,749.45.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ONGC, Titan and HDFC Bank were prominent gainers.

Of the Sensex constituents, 16 shares were trading in the green.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed 588.59 points or 1.26 per cent lower at 46,285.77, and the Nifty had settled 182.95 points or 1.32 per cent down at 13,634.60.

Over the previous six sessions, the Sensex has lost 3,506.35 points or 7.04 per cent, and the Nifty has shed 1,010.10 points or 6.89 per cent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday.

Market experts and economists are of the view that this budget will be critical in terms of picking up the pieces after the economic destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 5,930.66 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia on Monday, stock markets were in recovery mode in the afternoon session, after four sessions of losses.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.32 per cent to USD 55.38 per barrel.

Latest Business News