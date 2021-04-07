Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATION Sensex jumps around 200 points in opening trade, Nifty tests 14,750

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 200 points in early trade on Wednesday (April 7), tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India (SBI) ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy outcome.

The 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) index was trading 199.01 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 49,400.40, and the broader National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty advanced 68.90 points or 0.47 per cent to 14,752.40.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy’s, IndusInd Bank and ONGC. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) twins were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 42.07 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 49,201.39, and Nifty advanced 45.70 points or 0.31 per cent to 14,683.50.

As per the exchange data, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,092.75 crore on Tuesday (April 6).

According to traders, domestic investors are awaiting the outcome of the RBI’s policy meet later in the day.

"These days there is a combination of good and bad news exerting push and pull effects on markets,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The steady decline in US 10-year bond yield to 1.66 per cent from above 1.75 per cent and dollar index to 92.3 from above 93 are clear positives. And now the IMF has projected GDP growth of 12.5 per cent for FY22 for India.

"The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is rising smartly," he noted.

"But these positives are being countered by the big negative rising COVID-19 pandemic cases in the country," Vijayakumar added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals, while Seoul and Tokyo were in the positive terrain.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended in the red in overnight trade.

On the other side, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.33 per cent was higher at USD 62.95 per barrel.

