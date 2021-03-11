MTAR Technologies IPO allotment finalised: Bumper listing gains likely; Check GMP and listing date

Image Source : MTAR TECHNOLOGIES WEBSITE/MTAR.IN MTAR Technologies IPO allotment finalised

MTAR Technologies IPO allotment status check online: The share allocation in MTAR Technologies IPO has been finalised. The Rs 597-crore initial public offering of MTAR Technologies received an overwhelming support from investors. It was subscribed more than 200 times.

The IPO had received bids for 145.79 crore equity shares against an offer size of 72.6 lakh equity stocks, translating into a subscription of 200.79 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 28.4 times, qualified institutional buyers category was subscribed 165 times and non-institutional category received 650.79 times subscription.

The IPO comprised a fresh issuance of upto 21,48,149 equity shares aggregating Rs 123.52 crore and an offer for sale of up to 82,24,270 equity shares worth up to Rs 473 crore by selling shareholders. The price was fixed at Rs 574- 575 per equity share for the initial share-sale. The IPO was fully subscribed on the first day of the issue itself.

MTAR Technologies GMP

The shares of MTAR Technologies will be listen on BSE and NSE on March 16 (Tuesday). Investors are expecting a bumper listing gain.

According to market observers, the grey market premium shows that the shares of MTAR Technologies will make a strong debut. MTAR shares are commanding strong grey market premium in the Rs 475-490 range. The shares quoted a GMP of Rs 530 on the last day of subscription (March 5).

How to Check MTAR Technologies IPO allotment status online:

* Investors can check allotment status on its KFin Tech website (IPO Status).

* Select Recent IPOs and the company.

* Investors can check their status by entering Application No. OR DPID/Client ID OR PAN

(a) Select your Application Type - Non ASBA or ASBA if you are checking the status using Application No. Now enter your application number.

(b) If you are checking the status using DPID/ClientID option, you will need to enter DPID and Client ID in case of NSDL. In case of CDSL, you will need to enter the Client ID only.

(c) If you are checking the status using PAN, you will have to enter the PAN only.

* After entering all the detail, you will have to fill a Captcha displayed at the bottom of the page.

* Now click on the Submit button. The status of your application will be displayed there.

MTAR Technologies has precision engineering capabilities to build nuclear and pressurised water reactors, aerospace engines, missile systems, aircraft components and many such other critical components and assemblies. MTAR currently operates out of seven manufacturing facilities, including an export-oriented unit located in Hyderabad, Telangana, and has been servicing the defense, aerospace and energy sectors for more than four decades.

The company works with clients like Indian Space Research Organization, Defence Research and Development Organization, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd and US-based Bloom Energy Corp, besides catering to other well-known establishments like Bharat Dynamics and Hindustan Aeronautics.

