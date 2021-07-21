Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY/INDIA TV Glenmark Life Sciences IPO to open on July 27 | Check price band, lot size, other details

Glenmark Life Sciences on Wednesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 695-720 a share for its initial share-sale. The three-day initial public offer (IPO) will open on July 27 and conclude on July 29, the company said in a statement.

The public issue will have a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,060 crore and sale of up to 63 lakh equity shares by Glenmark Pharma.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards the payment of outstanding purchase consideration to the promoter for the spin-off of the API business and for funding the capital expenditure requirements. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch Rs 1,513.6 crore.

Glenmark Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, is a leading developer and manufacturer of select high value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, pain management and diabetes.

The company also manufactures and sells APIs for gastro-intestinal disorders, anti-infectives and other therapeutic areas. Half of the total issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors, and remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities India Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd and BoB Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Company Promoters:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited is the promoter of the company.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Lot Size

Application Lots Shares Amount (Cut-off) Minimum 1 20 ₹14,400 Maximum 13 260 ₹187,200

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Key Details

IPO Opening Date Jul 27, 2021 IPO Closing Date Jul 29, 2021 Issue Type Book Built Issue IPO Face Value ₹2 per equity share IPO Price ₹695 to ₹720 per equity share Market Lot 20 Shares Min Order Quantity 20 Shares Listing At BSE, NSE Issue Size [.] Eq Shares of ₹2 (aggregating up to ₹1,513.60 Cr) Fresh Issue [.] Eq Shares of ₹2

(aggregating up to ₹1,060.00 Cr) Offer for Sale 6,300,000 Eq Shares of ₹2

(aggregating up to ₹453.60 Cr)

