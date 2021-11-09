Sensex snaps two-day winning run to close 112 points lower; Nifty below 18,050

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sensex ends 112 points lower; Nifty below 18,050

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped by 112 points on Tuesday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance, despite a positive trend in global markets. After a volatile trading session, the 30-share index ended 112.16 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 60,433.45. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 24.30 points or 0.13 per cent to 18,044.25.

HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Maruti, Kotak Bank and PowerGrid. On the other hand, M&M, SBI, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

"After a positive opening, the domestic market traded lower as private banking stocks were under pressure following dull global markets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Despite the passage of the long-awaited infrastructure bill, the gains in the US market were capped as investors cautiously awaited the US inflation data, he stated.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in a positive note, while Tokyo was in the red. Major indices in Europe were also trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.91 per cent to USD 84.19 per barrel.

