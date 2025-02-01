Budget 2025: We will launch 6-year programme for 'Atmanirbharta' in pulses, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SANSAD TV Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will launch on six-year programme for 'Atamnirbharta' in pulses with a special focus on tur, urad, and masoor. Central agencies such as NAFED and NCCF will be prepared to procure these pulses from farmers who register with the agencies and enter into agreements. This initiative will run over the next four years, ensuring support and guaranteed procurement for farmers.

The Finance Minister further said that the PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, covering 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below-average credit parameters. She said that the PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojan will benefit 1.7 crore farmers.

"Prime Minister Dhanya Dhan Krishi Yojana - developing agri districts programme. Motivated by the success of the aspirational district's programme, our government will undertake Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana in partnership with states. This programme is likely to help 1.7 crore farmers," she said.