From Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh: 5 Prime Ministers who presented Union Budget

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget on February 1, with much anticipation surrounding the key announcements and the government's economic direction for the remainder of the Modi 3.0 tenure. As an important event in India's financial calendar, the Budget has seen several notable moments in history, such as when it was presented by individuals who either went on to become Prime Ministers or were serving as Prime Ministers at the time.

Here’s a list of Prime Ministers who have presented the Union Budget

1. Jawaharlal Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, became the first to also present the Union Budget in 1958. This occurred after T T Krishnamachari, the then-finance minister, was compelled to resign on February 12 of that year following the exposure of the Mundhra Scandal. As a result, Nehru assumed responsibility for the finance ministry and presented the Budget himself.

2. Morarji Desai

Morarji Desai, who served as Prime Minister from 1977 to 1979 with the Janata Party, holds the record for presenting the highest number of Union Budgets in India. He presented a total of 10 budgets, including 8 annual and 2 interim budgets. His tenure as Finance Minister saw him present consecutive budgets from 1959 to 1963, along with the interim budget of 1962. He also presented the budgets for 1967, 1968, and 1969, along with the interim budget of 1967.

3. Indira Gandhi

India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, presented the budget during her tenure. Indira Gandhi assumed control of the finance ministry in 1969 following the resignation of Morarji Desai. She presented the Union Budget for 1970. After a year, she appointed Home Minister Yashwantrao Chavan as the new finance minister.

4. Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi briefly took charge of the finance ministry between January and July 1987 after removing V P Singh, the then-finance minister, from his position.

5. Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh served as the finance minister under P V Narasimha Rao'ss government from 1991 to 1996. The 1991 budget, which he presented, is considered one of India's most transformative, advocating for liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation to revive the Indian economy after years of stagnation. The 1994 budget, which Singh also presented, introduced the service tax, becoming a key source of revenue for the government.

