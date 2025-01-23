Thursday, January 23, 2025
     
Assam Assembly budget session from Feb 17, main budget for 2025-26 financial year on March 10

Reported By: PTI Guwahati Published : Jan 23, 2025 13:17 IST, Updated : Jan 23, 2025 13:17 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Image Source : PTI Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: The Assam Assembly’s budget session will be held from February 17 to March 25, an official said on Thursday. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the session's inaugural day will take place in Kokrajhar, the official added. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will deliver the opening address.

Following a one-day break, the rest of the session will be held at the Assam Assembly complex from February 19. Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will present the state budget for 2025-26 financial year on March 10.

A host of bills, reports and resolutions are likely to be tabled during the session, the official added.  

