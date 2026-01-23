Budget 2026: What is Economic Survey, when is it released and why does it matter for India's economy? The Economic Survey is primarily prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs, under the leadership of the Chief Economic Advisor.

New Delhi:

In the backdrop of the Union Budget to be presented in Parliament on February 1, people are eagerly brushing up their knowledge of the Economic Survey and are keen to know the details it provides on the economic state of the country. The Economic Survey serves as a crucial official document that is prepared by the Government of India. The survey gives a detailed analysis of the economy, which includes key trends, challenges, and future prospects of the previous financial year.

The Economic Survey is presented on the floor of parliament just a day before the Union Budget. This document helps Members of Parliament, policymakers, investors, and the general public to get a clear and fact-based picture of the economy prior to the budget presentation.

The Economic Survey is an important document, as it highlights the economic achievements and weaknesses, along with flagging emerging risks of the past year. In the survey, the government's economic policies are assessed, and further reforms are suggested.

The survey assesses the government's economic policies and suggests further reforms. Notably, it is not used to announce any new policies. The survey helps understand the collection of resources and their optimal allocation, adding context to the budget proposals and facilitating an understanding of their impact.

Areas Discussed in the Economic Survey

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Growth Rate

Performance of Agriculture, Industry, and Service Sectors

Inflation, Prices, and Monetary Policy

Employment, Labour Market, and Unemployment

Infrastructure Development

Imports-Exports, Trade Balance, and Foreign Exchange Reserves

Fiscal Deficit, Public Debt, and Financial Stability

Other indicators such as investment, consumption, FDI, etc.

Who Prepares the Economic Survey Report?

The Economic Survey is primarily prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs, under the leadership of the Chief Economic Advisor. Currently, V. Anantha Nageswaran is the CEA. The team that prepares the Economic Survey includes several economists and experts. In recent years, the government has moved towards making the survey more concise and simpler.