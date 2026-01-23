Budget 2026: Will infra spending for key projects be increased? Here's what Industry leaders demand Budget 2026: Industry leaders across logistics, retail, energy, technology and hospitality have urged the government to double infrastructure spending to Rs 3 lakh crore. They believe sustained and strategic investments can boost supply chains, boost innovation and support nationwide development.

New Delhi:

With the Union Budget set to be presented on February 1, industry leaders have urged the government to sharply scale up infrastructure allocation to nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in order to accelerate India's economic momentum. Representatives from multiple sectors, especially logistics, highlighted that the country needs a stronger and more future-focused infrastructure roadmap to reinforce growth. According to the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC), industry voices across sectors are calling for major reforms and significantly larger allocations. A recent LSC survey stressed the need for an infrastructure-driven Budget that aligns with India’s ambition of becoming a global economic powerhouse.

Building on last year's Rs 1.5 lakh crore interest-free loan support to states and heavy investments in highways, urban mobility and smart cities, expectations are mounting for the government to double this outlay. LSC CEO Ravikanth Yamarthy said that as the logistics sector continues to power India's growth story, Budget 2026 offers a defining chance to set benchmarks in employment generation and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He added that doubling allocations, especially after years of large-scale investment in highways, railways and logistics corridors, can significantly boost supply chain efficiency and global competitiveness, as per news agency PTI.

Retail, logistics and clean energy sectors seek big push

Industry leaders pointed out that consistent, long-term infrastructure planning is the key to attracting large investments and strengthening regional development. Sanjay Ghodawat Group Managing Director Shrenik Ghodawat emphasised that infrastructure remains the central force behind India's next consumption wave. He added that the Budget must support retail-centric infrastructure with a strong focus on modern warehousing, cold-chain networks and last-mile logistics.

In the renewable energy space, Sunkonnect founder and director Avishek Kumar called for aggressive investment in decentralised solar, microgrids and localised battery manufacturing. He also highlighted the need for robust recycling and R&D ecosystems for solar panels and energy storage systems.

Tech, data centres and hospitality among key beneficiaries

Industry players also underlined that a strong infrastructure foundation is essential for digital transformation, innovation and sustainable growth. Vertex Group founder and president Gagan Arora said, "We expect major investment in world-class data centres, affordable power tariffs for these facilities, and tax breaks for companies building advanced computing networks and AI hardware."

Hospitality leaders echoed similar demands. Noormahal Group CMD Manbeer Choudhary urged the government to prioritise comprehensive infrastructure upgrades for the tourism and hospitality sector to enhance service quality and job creation.

A defining moment for India's growth vision

The survey concluded that Budget 2026 stands as a crucial opportunity to create an inclusive and future-ready India. Unified calls from industry leaders reflect the widespread belief that bold infrastructure reforms can unlock new opportunities, attract investment and elevate India's global competitiveness.

