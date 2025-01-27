Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman likely to make announcement for National Mission on Natural Farming

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Union Budget for financial year 2025-26 is scheduled to be presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2025. Like other key sectors, agriculture also expects some significant announcements by Sitharaman to push top schemes to boost farming and support farmers. One such scheme is the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF).

On December 10, 2024, the Centre released a statement about the NMNF. "The Union Cabinet approved the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) on 25.11.2024 as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme. The scheme has a total outlay of Rs.2481 crore (Government of India share – Rs.1584 crore; State share – Rs.897 crore)," a statement released by the government read.

What is the National Mission on Natural Farming?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the launching of the National Mission on Natural Farming as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare on November 25, 2024.

The scheme has a total outlay of Rs.2481 crore (Government of India share – Rs.1584 crore; State share – Rs.897 crore) till the 15th Finance Commission (2025-26).

Rooted in the traditional knowledge inherited from their forefathers, farmers will practise Natural Farming (NF) as a chemical free farming which involves local livestock integrated natural farming methods, diversified crop systems, etc. NF follows local agro-ecological principles rooted in local knowledge, location specific technologies and is evolved as per the local agro-ecology.

The NMNF aims at promoting NF practices for providing safe & nutritious food for all. The Mission is designed to support farmers to reduce input cost of cultivation and dependency to externally purchased inputs.

Natural farming will build & maintain healthy soil ecosystems, promote biodiversity and encourage diverse cropping systems to enhance resilience as suitable to the local agroecology are the benefits of natural farming. NMNF is launched as a shift to scientifically revive and strengthen agriculture practices towards sustainability, climate resilience and healthy food for farmer families and consumers.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan discusses agri proposals with Sitharaman

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on January 8 met his finance counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed in detail his ministry's key Budget proposals for boosting the agricultural sector and raising farmers' income.

The minister discussed the proposals of all four departments -- griculture, ICAR, rural development, and land resources.

"We met the FM and gave suggestions on what could be better for these departments in the Budget," Chouhan told reporters after the meeting.

The minister had a comprehensive discussion on the concerns raised by farmers, processors, and stakeholders during the interactions. Senior officials from agriculture and rural development ministries were present in the meeting.

