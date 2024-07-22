Budget 2024: When and where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Union Budget is set to be presented on July 23.

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to make history as she prepares to present her seventh consecutive Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Tuesday. This achievement will surpass the previous record held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. Sitharaman, who became India's first full-time woman Finance Minister in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a decisive second term, has consistently delivered the Union Budget each year since her appointment.

Sitharaman's tenure has seen the presentation of six straight budgets, including an interim budget earlier this year in February. The upcoming full Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, covering April 2024 to March 2025, will be her seventh in succession. This year is unique as it features two budgets – an interim one in February and a comprehensive one this month. The dual budget presentations are necessitated by the electoral calendar; an incumbent government is traditionally restricted from presenting a full Budget just prior to general elections.

Where can you watch the budget 2024 announcement?

The live streaming of the Budget 2024 presentation will begin at 11 am on Tuesday (July 23). Stay tuned to the India TV news channel for Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech and comprehensive analysis of it. The budget speech will be available on India TV platforms:

You can also watch the live streaming on social media platforms:

Meanwhile, there will also be a slew of other options for the audience to stream the Budget 2024 presentation live. The live coverage of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech will also be available on DD News, Lok Sabha TV, and Rajya Sabha TV. Additionally, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will broadcast the Budget online via its official YouTube channel and website.

First full-fledged budget of Modi 3.0 govt

The budget announcement is eagerly awaited by various sectors and stakeholders who look forward to the government's fiscal policies and economic strategies for the upcoming year. The presentation on July 23 will mark the first full Budget of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government since its re-election last month. As the nation anticipates detailed financial plans and projections for the coming fiscal year, the Union Finance Ministry's role in shaping India's economic landscape continues to be significant, reflecting both continuity and change under her stewardship.

