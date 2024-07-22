PM Modi takes on Opposition: 'Made attempt to suppress Prime Minister's voice...can play any game in 2029'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Parliament Monsoon Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 22) said that the first budget of the third term of his government will decide the direction of the country for the next five years and lay a strong foundation for "Viksit Bharat". His remarks came while addressing the media ahead of the beginning of the Budget Session of the Parliament in which Economic Survey will be tabled.

The Prime Minister also extended the greetings of Sawan to the people and said that this should be a "positive session".

"Today is the first Monday of Sawan. An important session is starting on this auspicious day. I extend my greetings to the countrymen on the first Monday of Sawan. The monsoon session of Parliament is starting today. Today the whole country is looking at it. This should be a positive session..." he said.

PM Modi on upcoming Union Budget

Lauding the return of his government for the third straight term, he said that his mission is to bring the guarantees that he has been giving to the people to the ground.

"It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first Budget for the third time...I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country and our mission is to bring this to the ground. This Budget is important budget for Amrit Kaal. Today's budget will decide the direction for the next 5 years of our term. This budget will also become a strong foundation of our dream of 'Viksit Bharat'..." he said.

PM Modi's message to the Opposition

The Prime Minister sent out a message to the Opposition stating that they should rise above party lines and work for the people of the country until the 2029 general elections.

"I would like to request all the MPs of the country that from January till now we have fought as much as we had to, but now that period is over, the public has given its verdict. I would like to ask all the parties to rise above party lines and dedicate themselves to the country and use this dignified platform of Parliament for the next 4.5 years. In the election year of January 2029, you can play any game, but till then we should participate for the empowerment of the farmers, youth and the country..." he said.

PM Modi slams Opposition over conduct in previous session

PM Modi charged the Opposition with attempting to "stifle the voice" of the government which was elected for third consecutive term. He said that the leaders made attempts to suppress his voice while he was speaking in the Parliament.

"You must have seen that in the first Session of the Parliament, an attempt was made to stifle the voice of the government that has been elected with a majority by 140 crore people of the country. For 2.5 hours, an attempt was made to suppress the voice of the Prime Minister. The people of the country have sent us for the country and not for the party. This Parliament is for the country, not for the party..." he said.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began today and will continue till August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Tuesday.