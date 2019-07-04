Solar scheme to assure Rs 1 lakh income for farmers

Image Source : PTI Solar scheme to assure income for farmers

The central government will launch a solar scheme for farmers that will ensure a minimum annual income of Rs 1 lakh.

Power Minister R.K. Singh on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha during Question Hour that farmers can use their land to install solar panels and the power generated will be bought by the government.

The farmers who don't have the capital can lease the land to developers to set up the solar panels.

If given to the developers, the farmer will get at least 30-35 paise per unit to ensure an annual income of Rs 1 lakh.

The scheme is ready to be launched within 15-20 days.

The Minister said the scheme is part of the government's target to double the income of farmers by 2022.

ALSO READ | Issues of tobacco farmers raised in Rajya Sabha

ALSO READ | Bengal rolls out free crop insurance scheme for farmers