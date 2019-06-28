Fiscal deficit touches 52% of budget estimate in April-May

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

The government's fiscal deficit touched 52 percent of the budget estimate (BE) for the full year in the first two months of 2019-20.

The fiscal deficit or gap between expenditure and revenue, was Rs 3,66,157 crore, as per data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The fiscal deficit was 55.3 percent of the 2018-19 budget estimate in the year-ago period. In the Interim Budget passed in February, the government had estimated the fiscal deficit at Rs 7.03 lakh crore for 2019-20.

The government aims to restrict the fiscal deficit at 3.4 percent of the GDP during the current fiscal, the same as the last financial year.

Revenue receipts of the government during April-May, 2019-20 was 7.3 percent of the budget estimate. In the year-ago period also, the revenue receipts were at a similar level however, the capital expenditure was only 14.2 percent of the BE as compared to 21.3 percent in the year-ago period.

Total expenditure during the April-May period stood at Rs 5.12 lakh crore or 18.4 percent of BE. It was 19.4 percent of BE in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The capital expenditure was Rs 3,35,809 crore in the first two months of the current fiscal while it was Rs 47,703 crore in the same period a year ago. The total expenditure was Rs 27,84,200 crore.

