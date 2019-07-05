Not a budget: CEA Subramanian terms Budget 2019-20 a 'bahi-khaata'

Image Source : INDIA TV Posing for the shutterbugs with the Budget briefcase is a peculiar ritual that takes place right outside the Parliament on the Budget day.

What's in a name, you would say. A lot, says Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) K Subramanian.

Ahead of the Budget 2019-20 announcement, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posed for the shutterbugs, the Budget briefcase was conspicuous by its absence. Replacing it was a red fabric folder.

Subramanian explained the logic behind it. He said, "It [the read fabric folder] is in Indian tradition. It symbolises our departure from slavery of the Western thought. It is not a Budget, but a 'bahi khaata' [ledger]."

For the unversed, a 'bahi khaata' dates back to the pre-Independence era when the transaction detail of a company or a business firm were maintained on a bundle of papers, stitched to form a ledger and bound by a red canvas fabric.

What is a 'Budget Briefcase'?

The 'budget briefcase' contains the printed budget speech.

India and the Budget briefcase

On November 26, 1947, the then finance minister, RK Shanmukham Chetty, carried a leather bag when he presented Independent India's first ever budget.

Jawahar Lal Nehru carried a black briefcase in 1958. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also carried a black briefcase when he delivered the iconic 'Epochal Budget' in the year 1991.

Piyush Goyal, who presented the interim Budget on February 1, 2019, carried a 'red briefcase'.

