Rasayanam launches advanced Vitamin D3 + K2 supplement for stronger bones & heart health

Rasayanam, a trusted name in plant-based nutritional solutions, has announced the launch of its latest innovation – the Rasayanam Vitamin D3+K2Vitals supplement, formulated to support stronger bones, improve calcium absorption, and promote cardiovascular health. This premium blend uses Vitamin K2VITAL™ DELTA, a patented form of Vitamin K2 sourced directly from Balchem, USA, and plant-based Vitamin D3 extracted from Lichen. With double microencapsulation technology for enhanced stability and bioavailability, the supplement ensures that essential nutrients reach the body in their most effective form, even in hot and humid climates.

Why Vitamin D3 and K2 are Better Together

Vitamin D3 and Vitamin K2 work in perfect synergy. While Vitamin D3 increases calcium absorption into the bloodstream, Vitamin K2 ensures that calcium is directed to where it is needed most—your bones and teeth—while keeping it away from arteries and soft tissues where it can cause damage. Without K2, taking Vitamin D3 alone can lead to calcium deposits in the wrong places. The benefits of Vitamin D3 and Vitamin K2 together are well-supported by research, showing improved bone mineral density, stronger joints, and better cardiovascular function.

In India and many parts of the world, Vitamin D deficiency is alarmingly common—affecting up to 90% of the population. Lack of sunlight exposure, indoor lifestyles, and dietary gaps all contribute to this deficiency, which can lead to fatigue, muscle weakness, joint stiffness, and poor immunity. Rasayanam’s solution is to combine these two essential nutrients in one easy-to-take daily tablet, creating a vitamin D3 K2 supplement that addresses not only deficiency but also the way calcium is managed in the body.

Unique Features that Set Rasayanam Vitamin D3+K2 Apart

What makes Rasayanam Vitamin D3 K2 stand out is the quality and sourcing of its ingredients.

Premium K2 from Balchem, USA : Rasayanam uses K2VITAL™ DELTA, a patented form of MK-7 (Vitamin K2) produced by Balchem, a world leader in nutrient technology. This form is double microencapsulated to protect it from heat, light, and moisture, ensuring maximum potency until it’s absorbed by the body.

Plant-Based D3 from Lichen : Unlike many supplements that use animal-derived sources, Rasayanam sources its D3 from Lichen, making it vegan, sustainable, and ideal for those seeking a clean and ethical supplement.

Clinically Proven Synergy : Real-world usage reports show 85% of users experiencing reduced joint stiffness, 78% reporting faster muscle recovery after exercise, and 13% showing reduced arterial stiffness.

100% RDA in Every Tablet : Each serving contains 600 IU of Vitamin D3, meeting the recommended daily requirement, paired with 55 mcg of Vitamin K2 for optimum bone and heart health.

Third-Party Tested: Every batch undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure purity, safety, and accuracy in labelling.

Who Can Benefit from Rasayanam Vitamin D3+K2?

This Vitamin D3 K2 supplement is suitable for adults of all ages, especially those who:

Spend most of their time indoors and receive limited sunlight exposure.

Experience fatigue, muscle weakness, or joint stiffness.

Want to maintain or improve bone strength as they age.

Are looking for plant-based, high-quality vitamin supplements

Seek to improve cardiovascular health by ensuring calcium is not deposited in the arteries.

By combining Rasayanam Vitamin D3 K2 , you give your body not only the raw materials (calcium absorption) but also the traffic signals (calcium direction) to ensure it ends up strengthening your bones instead of harming your arteries.

Easy, Affordable, and Effective

Taking Rasayanam Vitamin D3 K2 is as simple as swallowing one tablet a day with a meal containing healthy fats for better absorption. Each bottle contains a four-month supply, making it cost-effective at just ₹549. With its long shelf life thanks to advanced encapsulation, you can trust the potency will remain intact until the very last dose.

Availability

Rasayanam Vitamin D3+K2 is available now on the official Rasayanam website and select retail partners across India. Orders can be placed online for direct home delivery, ensuring fresh and authentic products every time.

About Rasayanam

Rasayanam is committed to creating science-backed, plant-based supplements that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and effectiveness. By sourcing premium ingredients from around the world and employing advanced manufacturing technology, Rasayanam ensures every product delivers real, measurable results.

For more information, visit www.rasayanam.in or contact us.

Email: contact@rasayanam.in

Mobile: 8882566684

Instagram: @rasayanam

