Caught on cam: BJP leader shot dead while resisting chain snatching in Bihar's Patna | WATCH

In a shocking incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead in Bihar's capital Patna on Sunday morning (September 8). As per the information, unidentified assailants on a bike shot the leader in the head near Ramdev Mahto Community Hall in the Chowk police station area. The victim has been identified as Shyam Sundar Sharma, alias Munna Sharma, a former president of the BJP Chowk Mandal. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, showing the assailants fleeing the scene on their bike after committing the crime. Following the incident, police reached the spot and are currently investigating the case.

Reports indicate that Munna Sharma was on the road to see off his family members after his son's engagement ceremony was held at his house on Sunday. Sharma was wearing a gold chain, which the assailants attempted to snatch. When he resisted, the assailants fired a shot, hitting him in the head and killing him instantly.

It should be mentioned here that police teams have inspected the crime scene and are examining the CCTV footage from the area for further clues. A video of the incident has also surfaced, which is aiding the ongoing investigation.

Similar incident in Patna

In a similar incident last month, a BJP leader was shot dead in Patna on August 13. The deceased was identified as the former general secretary of BJP Bajrangpuri Mandal Ajay Shah. According to police, criminals shot dead 50-year-old Shah, a BJP leader and dairy booth operator, near Bajrangpuri canal in the Alamganj police station area. The criminals fled the spot after killing him.

