Bihar: BJP leader shot dead in Patna, police launch hunt to nab accused

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar BJP leader Ajay Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead in Patna on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as former general secretary of BJP Bajrangpuri Mandal Ajay Shah.

According to police, criminals shot dead 50-year-old Shah, a BJP leader and dairy booth operator, near Bajrangpuri canal in the Alamganj police station area, ​​Patna around 10 pm. The criminals fled the spot after killing him.

The motive behind the murder is yet not clear. The police have started an investigation into the matter, they said.

Patna City ASP Sharath RS, who reached the spot after the incident, said that the police have launched a probe and the accused will be nabbed soon.

"The FSL team has also been called. The statement of the family members is being taken. CCTV installed in the area will be examined to identify the goons," the official added.

Two miscreants reached Shah's booth and they shot at him with their pistol following an argument, they added.

After hearing the sound of the firing, the family members came out and took the injured Shah to a private hospital and then to NMCH for treatment, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police sent the body for postmortem.

(Report by Bittu Kumar)

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out after contact established with terrorists in Patnitop