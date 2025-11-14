Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results: Who is leading/trailing in Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar districts? Bihar Election Results 2025: As the counting of votes is underway, this article takes a closer look at three key districts --Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar -- and the leading and trailing candidates, according to the Election Commission's latest updates.

Patna:

Bihar assembly elections held in two phases on November 6 and 11 witnessed the highest ever voter turnout of 66.91 per cent, 71.6 per cent female and 62.8 per cent male electors cast their ballots. The phase one held on November 6 witnessed the voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, while the Phase two on November 14 witnessed the voter turnout of 68.76 per cent.

The Bihar assembly election result will be out on November 14 and the constituencies of Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar like other 243 assembly constituencies will get a new MLA (elected representative). Let's check who were the assembly constituency-wise winners in Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar in the last Bihar assembly elections in 2020.

Patna: A look at Leading/Trailing candidates

Patna is one of the 38 districts in the state of Bihar, it is also the capital and headquarters of the state. Patna has 14 assembly constituencies- Mokama (178), Barh (179), Bakhtiyarpur (180), Digha (181), Bankipur (182), Kumhrar (183), Patna Sahib (184), Fatuha (185), Danapur (186), Maner (187), Phulwari- SC (188), Masaurhi- SC (189), Paliganj (190), Bikram (191).

Constituency no Constituency name Leading candidate Party 178 Mokama 179 Barh 180 Bakhtiarpur 181 Digha 182 Bankipur 183 Kumhrar 184 Patna Sahib 185 Fatuha 186 Danapur 187 Maner 188 Phulwari 189 Masaurhi 190 Paliganj 191 Bikram

Bhojpur: A look at Leading/Trailing candidates

Bhojpur became a district of Bihar in 1972, earlier it was part of the Shahabad district. It is one of the 38 districts of Bihar, Arrah city is the administrative headquarters. Bhojpur has six assembly constituencies- Sandesh (192), Barhara (193), Arrah (194), Agiaon (195), Tarari (196), Jagdishpur (197), Shahpur (198).

Constituency no Constituency name Leading candidate Party 192 Sandesh 193 Barahra 194 Arrah 195 Agiaon 196 Tarari 197 Jagdishpur

Buxar: A look at Leading/Trailing candidates

Buxar is one of the 38 districts of Bihar, it has six assembly constituencies- Brahampur (199), Buxar (200), Dumraon (201), Rajpur (202).

Constituency no Constituency name Leading candidate Party 199 Brahampur 200 Buxar 201 Dumraon 202 Rajpur

