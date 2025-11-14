Advertisement
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results: Who is leading/trailing in Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar districts?

Bihar Election Results 2025: As the counting of votes is underway, this article takes a closer look at three key districts --Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar -- and the leading and trailing candidates, according to the Election Commission's latest updates.

Written By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Patna:

Bihar assembly elections held in two phases on November 6 and 11 witnessed the highest ever voter turnout of 66.91 per cent, 71.6 per cent female and 62.8 per cent male electors cast their ballots. The phase one held on November 6 witnessed the voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, while the Phase two on November 14 witnessed the voter turnout of 68.76 per cent. 

The Bihar assembly election result will be out on November 14 and the constituencies of  Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar like other 243 assembly constituencies will get a new MLA (elected representative). Let's check who were the assembly constituency-wise winners in Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar in the last Bihar assembly elections in 2020. 

Patna: A look at Leading/Trailing candidates 

Patna is one of the 38 districts in the state of Bihar, it is also the capital and headquarters of the state. Patna has 14 assembly constituencies- Mokama (178), Barh (179), Bakhtiyarpur (180), Digha (181), Bankipur (182), Kumhrar (183), Patna Sahib (184), Fatuha (185), Danapur (186), Maner (187), Phulwari- SC (188), Masaurhi- SC (189), Paliganj (190), Bikram (191).    

Constituency no Constituency name Leading candidate Party
178 Mokama    
179 Barh    
180 Bakhtiarpur    
181 Digha    
182 Bankipur    
183 Kumhrar    
184 Patna Sahib    
185 Fatuha    
186 Danapur    
187 Maner    
188 Phulwari     
189 Masaurhi    
190 Paliganj    
191 Bikram    
       

Bhojpur: A look at Leading/Trailing candidates 

 

Bhojpur became a district of Bihar in 1972, earlier it was part of the Shahabad district. It is one of the 38 districts of Bihar, Arrah city is the administrative headquarters. Bhojpur has six assembly constituencies- Sandesh (192), Barhara (193), Arrah (194), Agiaon (195), Tarari (196), Jagdishpur (197), Shahpur (198).  

Constituency no Constituency name Leading candidate  Party
192 Sandesh    
193 Barahra    
194 Arrah    
195 Agiaon    
196 Tarari    
197 Jagdishpur    

Buxar: A look at Leading/Trailing candidates  

Buxar is one of the 38 districts of Bihar, it has six assembly constituencies- Brahampur (199), Buxar (200), Dumraon (201), Rajpur (202).   

Constituency no Constituency name Leading candidate Party
199 Brahampur    
200 Buxar    
201 Dumraon    
202 Rajpur    

Top News

