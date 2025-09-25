Buxar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Buxar Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Sanjay Kumar Tiwari won the Buxar seat with a margin of 3,892 votes (2.43%).

The Buxar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 200 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Buxar Assembly constituency comes under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari of the Congress won the seat by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parshuram Chaubey with a margin of 3,892 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sudhakar Singh won from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 30,091 votes by defeating Mithilesh Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Buxar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Buxar Assembly constituency is a part of the Buxar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,89,997 voters in the Buxar constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,54,389 were male and 1,35,602 were female voters. Six voters belonged to the third gender. 2,626 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Buxar in 2020 was 1,942 (1,865 men and 77 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Buxar constituency was 2,77,847. Out of this, 1,48,593 voters were male, 1,29,248 were female, and six belonged to a third gender. There were 777 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Buxar in 2015 was 1,438 (1,362 men and 76 women).

Buxar Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Buxar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Buxar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Buxar along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Buxar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Buxar.

Buxar Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Sanjay Kumar Tiwari won the Buxar seat with a margin of 3,892 votes (2.43%). He polled 59,417 votes with a vote share of 36.38%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parshuram Chaubey, who got 55,525 votes (33.99%). Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) candidate Nirmal Kumar Singh stood third with 30,489 votes (18.67%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Sanjay Kumar Tiwari won the Buxar seat with a margin of 10,181 votes (6.38%). He polled 66,527 votes with a vote share of 41.43%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pradeep Dubey got 56,346 votes (35.09%) and was the runner-up. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Saroj Kumar Rajbhar stood third with 15,298 votes (9.53%).

Buxar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Sanjay Kumar Tiwari (Congress)

2015: Sanjay Kumar Tiwari (Congress)

2010: Sukhada Pandey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Hriday Narayan Singh (Bahujan Samaj Party)

February, 2005: Sukhada Pandey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2000: Sukhada Pandey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1995: Manju Prakash (Communist Party of India-Marxist)

1990: Manju Prakash (Communist Party of India-Marxist)

1985: Srikant Pathak (Congress)

1980: Jag Narain Trivedi (Congress)

1977: Jag Narain Trivedi (Congress)

Buxar Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Buxar Assembly constituency was 1,64,530 or 56.74 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,60,765 or 57.86 per cent.