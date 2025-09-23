Patna Sahib Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Patna Sahib Assembly constituency, a BJP stronghold, has consistently been won by Nand Kishore Yadav, with significant electoral victories in both 2020 and 2015, despite a diverse electorate and low voter turnout.

The Patna Sahib Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. It is a General category seat located in Patna district and is one of the six assembly segments of the Patna Sahib parliamentary seat. Named after the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh and home to the revered Takht Sri Patna Sahib Gurdwara, the constituency is entirely urban and has been a BJP stronghold for decades. Established in 2008 after delimitation, it was earlier known as Patna East since 1957.

Despite having a significant Muslim population of over 17%, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has consistently maintained its dominance here. Senior BJP leader and current Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has won the seat seven consecutive times—four times from Patna East and three times from Patna Sahib—strengthening his hold with increasing victory margins. A veteran of the JP Movement and Emergency era, Yadav, now 72, is expected to contest what may be his final election in 2025. As of January 1, 2024, Patna Sahib had 3,38,771 registered voters, with updated figures awaited for the upcoming assembly polls.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ravi Shankar Prasad of the BJP secured victory from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, winning by a significant margin over Anshul Avijit Kushwaha of the INC. The strongest aspects of Bankipur’s profile remain its solid BJP loyalty, the consolidated Kayastha vote bank, and the Sinha family legacy, which have together ensured repeated electoral victories despite low voter turnout and minimal opposition impact.

Patna Sahib Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 360,318 voters in the Patna Sahib constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 188,508 were male and 171,784 were female voters. 26 belonged to the third gender. 285 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Patna Sahib in 2020 was 335 (309 men and 26 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Patna Sahib constituency was 339,980. Out of this, 183,332 voters were male, 156,632 were female, and 16 belonged to the third gender. There were 1,083 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Patna Sahib in 2015 was 104 ( 88 men and 16 women).

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Nand Kishore Yadav of the BJP won the Patna Sahib seat by a narrow margin, securing 97,692 votes (51.91%). He defeated Pravin Singh of the INC, who polled 79,392 votes (42.19%), while NOTA (None of the Above) finished third with 3,234 votes (1.72%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Nand Kishore Yadav, the BJP candidate, won the Patna Sahib seat with a margin of 2,792 votes (1.50%), securing 88,108 votes (46.89%) ahead of Santosh Mehta of the RJD, who garnered 85,316 votes (45.40%). The third-place candidate, Nandu Kumar of the SS, received 2,694 votes (1.43%).

2020: Nand Kishore Yadav, BJP

2015: Nand Kishore Yadav, BJP

2010: Nand Kishore Yadav, BJP

The votes polled in 2020 were 97,692, accounting for 51.91% of the electors, while in 2015, it was 88,108, representing 46.89% of the eligible electors.