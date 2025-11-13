What happened in Darbhanga, Gopalganj and Saran districts of Bihar in 2020 elections? Check seat-wise results Bihar election results: This year’s elections witnessed a historic voter turnout across Bihar. According to the Election Commission, the total turnout of 67.13 per cent, the highest ever in Bihar’s electoral history. Let's take a look back at what happened in these districts in the 2020 elections.

Patna:

Bihar voted in the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases, the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year’s polls saw a record voter turnout across the state. According to the Election Commission, 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase recorded an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent. The total voter turnout in the state was recorded at 67.13 per cent, the highest-ever in Bihar’s history.

The counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, November 14. The results will decide whether the NDA’s pro-development and caste upliftment narrative helps them retain power or if Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, makes a comeback on its social schemes and job promises campaign.

In this article, we take a look at two key districts: Darbhanga, Gopalganj and Saran districts to know how the election results and candidates fared on these seats of Bihar during the 2020 Assembly elections.

Darbhanga district: What happened in the 2020 assembly elections?

Darbhanga is one of the 38 districts of Bihar and lies in the historical Mithila region. It consists of 10 constituencies of the Bihar Assembly namely -- Kusheshwar Asthan, Gaura Bauram, Benipur, Alinagar, Darbhanga Rural, Darbhanga, Hayaghat, Bahadurpur, Keoti and Jale seats are in Darbhanga district. The district is considered politically significant, with contests often closely fought between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan alliances.

Constituency no Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 78 Kusheshwar Asthan Shashibhushan Hajari (JDU) Ashok Kumar (Congress) 7222 (5.42%) 79 Gaura Bauram Swarna Singh (VIP) Afzal Ali Khan (RJD) 7280 (5.07%) 80 Benipur Binay Kumar Choudhary (JDU) Mithilesh Kumar Choudhary (Congress) 6590 (4.15%) 81 Alinagar Mishri Lal Yadav (VIP) Binod Mishra (RJD) 3101 (2%) 82 Darbhanga Rural Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD) Faraz Fatmi (JDU) 2141 (1.4%) 83 Darbhanga Sanjay Saraogi (BJP) Amar Nath Gami (RJD) 10639 (6.26%) 84 Hayaghat Ram Chandra Prasad (BJP) Bhola Yadav (RJD) 10252 (7.34%) 85 Bahadurpur Madan Sahni (JDU) Ramesh Choudhary (RJD) 2629 (1.51%) 86 Keoti Murari Mohan Jha (BJP) Abdul Bari Siddiqui (RJD) 5126 (3.19%) 87 Jale Jibesh Kumar (BJP) Maksoor Ahmad Usmani (Congress) 21796 (13.16%)

Gopalganj district: What happened in the 2020 assembly elections?

Gopalganj district, located in north-western Bihar, comprises six Assembly constituencies namely: Baikunthpur, Barauli, Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Bhore and Hathua.

Constituency no Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 99 Baikunthpur Prem Shankar Prasa (RJD) Mithilesh Tiwari (BJP) 11113 (6.18 %) 100 Barauli RAMPRAVESH RAI (BJP) REYAZUL HAQUE (RJD) 14155 (8.04%) 101 Gopalganj Subash Singh (BJP) Anirudh Prasad (BSP) 36752 (20.66%) 102 Kuchaikote Amrendra Kumar Pandey (JDU) Kali Prasad Pandey (Congress) 20630 (11.85%) 103 Bhore Sunil Kumar (JDU) Jitendra Paswan (CPIML) 462 (0.26%) 104 Hathua Rajesh Kumar Singh (RJD) Ramsewak Singh (JDU) 30527 (17.89%)

Saran district: What happened in the 2020 assembly elections?

Saran is among the 38 districts of Bihar. Situated in north-central Bihar, Saran consists of 10 Assembly constituencies namely: Ekma, Manjhi, Baniapur, Taraiya, Marhaura, Chapra, Garkha, Amnour, Parsa and Sonepur.