Gaura Bauram Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

The Gaura Bauram constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 79 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Gaura Bauram Assembly constituency comes under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Swarna Singh of the Vikassheel Insaan Party won the seat by defeating Afzal Ali Khan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a margin of 7,280 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gopal Jee Thakur won from the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 78,156 votes by defeating Lalit Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Gaura Bauram Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,52,306 voters in the Gaura Bauram constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,32,343 were male and 1,19,958 were female voters, while 5 belonged to the third gender. 376 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gaura Bauram in 2020 was 133 (126 men and 7 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Gaura Bauram constituency was 2,28,697. Out of this, 1,20,858 voters were male and 1,07,839 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 657 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gaura Bauram in 2015 was 42 (30 men and 12 women).

Gaura Bauram Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Gaura Bauram constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Gaura Bauram Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Gaura Bauram Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Gaura Bauram Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, Vikassheel Insaan Party candidate Swarna Singh won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Afzal Ali Khan. She polled 59,538 votes with a vote share of 41.25% Afzal Ali Khan got 52,258 votes (36.21%).

Rajeev Kumar Thakur of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) stood third with 9,123 votes with a 6.32% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Madan Sahni of the JDU won the seat. He polled 51,402 votes. Vinod Sahni of the LJP got 37,341 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 14,062 votes or 12.40%.

2020: Swarna Singh (Vikassheel Insaan Party, and later Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Madan Sahni (JDU)

2010: Izhar Ahmed Janata Dal (United)

Gaura Bauram voter turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Gaura Bauram Assembly constituency was 1,43,530 or 57.2 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,13,370 or 52.78 per cent.