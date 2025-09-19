Darbhanga Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Darbhanga Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, Sanjay Saraogi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Amar Nath Gami of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a margin of 10,639 votes.

Patna:

The Darbhanga constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 83 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Darbhanga Assembly constituency comes under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Sanjay Saraogi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Amar Nath Gami of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a margin of 10,639 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gopal Jee Thakur won from the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,78,156 votes by defeating Lalit Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Darbhanga Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,05,788 voters in the Darbhanga constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,62,452 were male and 1,43,326 were female voters, while 10 belonged to the third gender. 526 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Darbhanga in 2020 was 400 (369 men and 31 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Darbhanga constituency was 2,82,595. Out of this, 1,52,452 voters were male and 1,30,131 were female, and 12 belonged to the third gender. There were 1672 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Darbhanga in 2015 was 114 (75 men and 39 women).

Darbhanga Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Darbhanga constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Darbhanga Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Darbhanga Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Darbhanga Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, BJP candidate Sanjay Saraogi won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Amar Nath Gami. He polled 84,144 votes with a vote share of 49.32%. Amar Nath Gami got 73,505 votes (43.08%).

Shankar Kumar Jha, an independent candidate stood third with 2,757 votes with a 1.62% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Sanjay Saraogi of the BJP won the seat. He polled 77,776 votes. Om Prakash Kheria of the RJD got 70,316 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 7,460 votes or 4.61%.

2020: Sanjay Saraogi (BJP)

2015: Sanjay Saraogi (BJP)

2010: Sanjay Saraogi (BJP)

2005: Sanjay Saraogi (BJP)

2005: Sanjay Saraogi (BJP)

2000: Sultan Ahmed (RJD)

1995: Shiv Nath Verma (BJP)

1990: Kameshwar Purve (Janata Dal)

1985: Asfak Ansari (INC)

1980: Abdul Sami Nadvi (INC)

1977: Shiv Nath Verma (Janata Party)

1972: Surendra Jha 'Suman' (Jana Sangh)

1969: Ram Vallash Jalan (Communist Party of India)

1967: RP Sinha (INC)

1952: Sayeedul Haque (Indian National Congress)

Darbhanga assembly constituency voter turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Darbhanga Assembly constituency was 1,69,937 or 55.79 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,61,971 or 57.76 per cent.