Vaishali poll Results 2025: RJD's Ajay Kumar Kushwa Vs Congress' Sanjeev Singh | Counting to begin at 8 am Vaishali Bihar Election Results 2025: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Ajay Kumar Kushwaha, Congress' Sanjeev Singh, Janata Dal United (JDU) Siddharth Patel and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Sunil Kumar are the main candidates in the Vaishali constituency of Bihar.

Vaishali (Bihar) :

The Vaishali Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 125 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is a part of the Vaishali district of Bihar. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,28,862 electors - 1,76,745 male, 1,52,103 female and 14 third gender - in Vaishali during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. In 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, there were 2,95,916 electors - 1,59,775 male, 1,36,126 female and 15 third gender - in Vaishali.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Sidhharth Patel defeated Congress candidate Sanjeev Singh, with a margin of 7,413 votes.

Main parties and candidates in Vaishali

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Ajay Kumar Kushwaha, Congress' Sanjeev Singh, Janata Dal United (JDU) Siddharth Patel and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Sunil Kumar are the main candidates in the Vaishali constituency of Bihar. The RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the JDU has a pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Vaishali in 2020 and 2015?

During the 2020 Bihar elections, JD-U's Siddharth Patel received 69,780 votes (35.96 per cent) to win this seat and defeat Congress' Sanjeev Singh, who received 62,367 votes (32.14 per cent). At third place, LJP leader Ajay Kumar Kushwaha received 33,351 votes (17.18 per cent).

In the 2015 Bihar polls, JD-U leader Raj Kishore Singh received 79,286 votes (47.62 per cent) to defeat HAM(S) leader Brishin Patel, who received 48,225 votes (28.96 per cent). At third place, independent candidate Vinay Paswan received 7,975 votes (4.79 per cent).

Vaishali assembly constituency past winners

2020: Siddharth Patel (JD-U)

2015: Raj Kishore Singh (JD-U)

2010: Brishin Patel (JD-U)

2005: Brishin Patel (JD-U)

2000: Veena Shahi (Congress)

1995: Raj Kishore Singh (JD-U)

1992: Veena Shahi (Congress)

1991: Hemant Kumar Shahi (Congress)

1990: Brishin Patel (Janata Dal)

1985: Brishin Patel (Lok Dal)

1980: Brishin Patel (Janata Party)

1977: Nagendra Prasad Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Laliteshwar Prasad Shahi (Congress)

1969: Laliteshwar Prasad Shahi (Lok Tantrik Congress)

1967: Laliteshwar Prasad Shahi (Congress)