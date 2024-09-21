Bihar: Train engine derails near Muzaffarpur railway station, no casualties reported

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Train engine derails near Muzaffarpur railway station

A special train en route from Muzaffarpur to Pune encountered a derailment near Muzaffarpur Railway Station when its engine went off the tracks. The incident involved train number 05389, with only the engine being affected.

Upon receiving information, railway officials promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Moreover, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

According to initial reports from the railway authorities, the engine was undergoing a routine setting process when three pairs of wheels derailed. Efforts are currently underway to restore the derailed engine back onto the track.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that today's development comes days after four wagons of a goods train coming from Bhilai derailed between Muzaffarpur and Samastipur in Bihar on Wednesday. The late-evening incident happened near Narayanpur railway station on the Muzaffarpur and Samastipur main rail lines.

Saraswati Chandra, the Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, addressed the incident and stated, "The derailment of four mechanical rake wagons near point no. 67 of Narayanpur Anant yard of Sonpur division has disrupted the operation of trains on this section." ART from Sonpur, Samastipur, and Barauni have reached the spot to restore the operation. 13 trains have been diverted, and three trains are to be run with partial termination/start."

(With inputs from Anamika Gour)

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)



