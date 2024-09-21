Bihar: About 10 lakh people hit as flood-like situation engulfs 12 districts, CM Nitish visits affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar reviews flood situation in Patna

As flood-like situations develop in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Saturday, visited affected areas and inspected the rising water levels of the Ganga at key locations in Patna and Hajipur. He also directed the district officials to "remain alert and be prepared to tackle any situation" in light of the developments. The flood-like situations have developed in 12 districts of Bihar as all five major rivers flowing through the state have risen in recent weeks, severely affecting almost a million people in low-lying areas.

12 district affected

As per the state Disaster Management Department (DMD), about 12 districts along the Ganga are experiencing flood-like situation and around 9.78 lakh people living in low-lying areas have been affected by rising water levels. These include Buxar, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Khagaria, Bhagalpur and Katihar.

Five killed due to inundation

So far, around five people —four in Saran and one in Bhojpur — have lost their lives after their areas were inundated, the officials added. Around 1,280 boats are being used in rescue and relief operations.

What did officials say?

Accompanied by senior officials, Nitish Kumar inspected Ganga's water levels near J P Setu, Kangan Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, and Krishna Ghat. The officials provided information and said that the river Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Digha Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, and Maner in Patna district and consequently several low-lying areas in Patna and Hajipur (Vaishali district) have been inundated. The officials further added that a total of 327 village panchayats in nearly 12 districts have been impacted, with Bhojpur and Patna each reporting a maximum of 43 affected panchayats.

Regarding Nitish Kumar's visit, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, "the CM directed the district administration and other officials concerned to remain alert and be prepared if the water level rises further."

Nitish visits flood relief camps

Kumar also visited a relief camp for flood-hit people in Hajipur, instructing officials to "take all-out efforts to provide assistance and relief." The statement added that a large number of people from low-lying areas have been evacuated and brought to the camp.

Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for the agriculture department and Vaishali district administration to ensure that farmers involved in banana plantations receive adequate compensation for crop damage due to flooding.

