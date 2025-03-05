Tejashwi Yadav hits back at Nitish Kumar over his remark on Lalu Prasad: 'It's me who made him Bihar CM twice' The exchange of acrimonious remarks against each other started when Tejashwi Yadav intervened while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was speaking in the assembly on Tuesday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav hit back at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his remarks on his father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Tejashwi said Nitish should not forget that he made him the chief minister twice and saved his party.

"Yesterday, Nitish Kumar said in the Assembly that he made Lalu Yadav the chief minister. Forget about what Nitish Kumar says. But, he should remember that even before him, my father had already been elected as an MLA twice and once as an MP. Lalu Ji has made many Prime Ministers. It was me who made him (Nitish Kumar) CM twice and saved his party," the former Bihar deputy chief minister said.

'Tumhare pita ji ko hum hi banaaye the': Nitish to Tejashwi

During a verbal exchange with Tejashwi in the assembly on Tuesday, Nitish said, "What was there in Bihar earlier? It was me who made your (Tejashwi Yadav) father what he became. Even the people from your caste were asking me why I was doing this, but I still supported him."

Tejashwi's jibe at Nitish: Bihar forward with a new vehicle, not with 'khatara gaadi'

Addressing RJD’s ‘Yuva Chaupal’, Tejashwi said, “We will form government in 2025. In the country, Bihar is the ‘Yuva Pradesh’. We all need to form a new Bihar. Around 58 per cent of people here are youth from 18 to 25 years old. We don’t need a tired and retired CM for such a state.”

"Now we don't want an inefficient government. The retirement age is 60 years. Do you want a 75-year-old chief minister?... Now the time has come, we have to take Bihar forward with a new vehicle, not with 'khatara gaadi'," he added.



