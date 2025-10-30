'What does he know': Tej Pratap Yadav slams Rahul Gandhi over Chhath Puja remark Tej Pratap Yadav slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on Chhath Puja, questioning his understanding of the festival and its deep cultural significance. BJP has also criticised Congress and RJD of insulting one of Bihar's most revered and sacred rituals.

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday took a sharp swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Chhath Puja, questioning his understanding and connection with the festival. Speaking to reporters, Yadav asked whether Gandhi had ever observed Chhath or understood its traditions, adding that "a man who frequently runs away abroad cannot grasp the essence of a festival built on devotion, purity, and sacrifice."

What does Rahul Gandhi know about Chhath?

"What does Rahul Gandhi ji know about Chhath? Has Rahul Gandhi observed Chhath? Does he know anything about it?" Tej Pratap said

The former Bihar Minister cited the Congress leader's foreign trips, saying, "What knowledge does a man have about the Chhath festival who runs away abroad ?"

His remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi, while reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the Chhath Puja ceremony on the Yamuna river, mocked the event, saying, "They staged a drama and showed the truth of India. The Yamuna has dirty water. If someone drank it, they would either fall sick or die. No one can go inside."

This came after the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi alleged that the BJP government created "fake Yamuna" for PM Modi to take a dip during Chhath Puja. "Rekha Gupta's government created a fake Yamuna at Vasudev Ghat for making Reels and Videos. Filtered water from the Ganga was poured into it, and it was claimed that the Yamuna had been cleaned," AAP wrote on X on Tuesday.

PM Modi Counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhath Drama' jibe

Prime Minister Modi accuses the shameless Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress alliance of insulting the four-day celebration for the sake of votes, and declared that the state "will not forget this insult for hundreds of years".

PM Modi said, "Our government is making every possible effort to have Chhath Mahaparv included in UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage." He added that the festival deserved global recognition as a “celebration of humanity and devotion."

Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the Sun God, celebrated not just in India but around the world. This will not be the first Indian festival to be recognised by UNESCO, as Durga Puja was included in the list in 2021.

(With ANI inputs)

