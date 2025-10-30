Bihar Elections 2025: NDA to release joint manifesto tomorrow in Patna | What to expect? NDA to release its joint manifesto for the Bihar elections on October 31. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan has already launched 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran', promising jobs, OPS, free power and MSP for farmers.

Patna:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will release a joint manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Friday (October 31). All senior leaders of the alliance are expected to be present at the event which is scheduled to take place at 9:30 am in Patna. NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

As per reports, the NDA's upcoming manifesto is expected to highlight its focus on education, healthcare, agriculture, employment, women empowerment and infrastructure, reinforcing its theme of "double-engine growth" - symbolising coordinated governance between the state and the Centre. As per party sources, the manifesto will serve as a detailed roadmap for Bihar's progress, with special emphasis on employment generation, rural connectivity and welfare initiatives.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran,' promising to pass a law within 20 days of forming government, to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state. Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

List of promises in Mahagathbandhan's manifesto:

According to the manifesto, under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years.

The Opposition's alliance promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Mahagathbandhan has also promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold, and to make the management of Waqf properties "welfare-oriented and transparent". The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament earlier this year after a detailed debate, with several Opposition parties opposing it.

Adding to the promises for the religious minorities, the management of Buddhist temples located in Bodh Gaya will be handed over to the people of the Buddhist community.

The poll promises also include an increase in the current 20 per cent reservation for the Most Backward Classes in Panchayat and Municipal bodies to 30 per cent. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), this limit will be raised from 16 per cent to 20 per cent, and a proportionate increase in reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) will also be ensured, the manifesto said. As per the manifesto, every family will receive 200 units of free electricity.

Farmers will be guaranteed the purchase of all crops at the minimum support price, and the Mandi and Market Committee will be revived. Mandis will be opened at the divisional, subdivision, and block levels.

The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act will also be reinstated.

The alliance promised that every individual would be provided free health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh under the Jan Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Earlier this month, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14. The NDA led by the BJP and JD(U) will be up against the I.N.D.I.A bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, has also fielded candidates on all 243 seats of the state.

