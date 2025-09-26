Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav's Janshakti Janata Dal to contest Assembly polls with 'black board' as election symbol

Former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav has announced his plans to contest the upcoming Assembly elections. His political party has been named Janshakti Janata Dal, and its election symbol is the black board. Tej Pratap Yadav has also shared the party’s poster on his official X handle. "We are fully dedicated and ready for the overall development of Bihar. Our aim is to create a new system by making a complete change in Bihar. We are ready to fight a long battle for the overall development of Bihar," Tej Pratap wrote on X.
In the party poster, Tej Pratap also included five prominent leaders and personalities. The poster features Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Jayaprakash Narayan and Karpoori Thakur. Notably, Tej Pratap did not include his father Lalu Prasad Yadav in the poster.