Tej Pratap Yadav’s cryptic remarks on Sanjay Yadav amid Patna flood crisis stir political debate The ongoing public rift within the influential Yadav family and the Rashtriya Janata Dal continues to deepen. The political rivalry between Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the RJD, and Tejashwi Yadav, the party leader, has grown more intense as the upcoming elections approach.

Patna:

During the ongoing flood crisis in Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav made pointed remarks about Sanjay Yadav, a close aide to his brother Tejashwi Yadav, in a veiled message that stirred speculation and political intrigue. Tej Pratap implied that many individuals with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sympathies have infiltrated various political parties, sowing discord and unrest.

Veiled warning and political undertones

Without directly naming Sanjay Yadav, Tej Pratap cautioned against naming certain individuals, referring to them as 'Jaychand' (a term symbolising betrayal in Indian political discourse). He suggested that invoking such names could undesirably revive those considered politically dead, thus leaving the identification to the audience’s inference.

Underlying family and political tensions

This statement surfaces amid continuing public fractures within the prominent Yadav family and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The political rivalry between Tej Pratap, recently expelled from the RJD, and Tejashwi, the party leader, has intensified ahead of the upcoming elections. This installment contributes to the ongoing narrative of distrust and power struggles within the family and party framework.

Flood crisis and political performance debate

While Tej Pratap has actively been involved in distributing flood relief in the affected areas, including organising health camps and providing aid, there has been criticism of Tejashwi and other leaders for inadequate or performative responses. This flashpoint has become a focal point for political posturing over crisis management effectiveness in Bihar.

Broader implications

The cryptic remarks from Tej Pratap highlight the intricate intersections of familial discord and political maneuvering at a critical moment in Bihar’s political landscape, with flood relief efforts underscoring wider electoral calculations.