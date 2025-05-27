Anushka Yadav’s brother Akash warns Lalu over Tej Pratap’s 'backtracking' | WATCH The Tej Pratap Yadav controversy deepened as Anushka Yadav's brother, Akash, accused the RJD leader of betrayal and warned Lalu Prasad Yadav against forcing his son to retract his commitment.

Patna:

The political storm surrounding Tej Pratap Yadav intensified on Monday as the family of Anushka Yadav, the woman Tej Pratap recently claimed to have been in a long-term relationship with, broke its silence. Her brother, Akash Yadav, accused the Yadav family of betrayal and issued a sharp warning to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Speaking to reporters, Akash said, “We are being wronged. I will fight for my younger sister’s dignity. If Tej Pratap goes back on his words under family pressure, it will not be good for Lalu ji.” This marks the first public reaction from Anushka’s side after Tej Pratap’s recent social media post alleging a 12-year relationship with her, despite still being legally married to Aishwarya Rai.

The remark comes amid escalating turmoil in the Yadav family after Lalu expelled his elder son Tej Pratap from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over “irresponsible behaviour” that he said undermined the party’s values.

Aishwarya Rai also speaks out

Earlier, Tej Pratap’s estranged wife Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai, accused the Yadav family of humiliating and deceiving her. In an interview with India TV, she said, “The Lalu family never considered me human. They made a mockery of my life and kept lying to me. Now, they’re doing this drama ahead of elections.”

Married to Tej Pratap in 2018, Aishwarya walked out of his residence within months, citing abuse and mistreatment. She insists she remains legally wedded and questioned Lalu’s silence during her ordeal. “Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap are both complicit. Now they want to disown him to save face,” she said.

A long trail of controversy

Tej Pratap has often made headlines for erratic behaviour and public outbursts. His social media post about a 12-year relationship with Anushka was deleted shortly after being published, with a subsequent claim that his account had been hacked. But the damage had been done.

In a public statement, Lalu Yadav declared that Tej Pratap’s actions had weakened the moral foundation of the party, while Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son and RJD’s current face, backed the decision to expel him.

Tej Pratap, a two-time MLA, has frequently clashed with the RJD leadership and even floated his own political outfit in the past, often playing the maverick to his brother’s more disciplined image. With both Aishwarya and now Anushka’s families coming forward, the controversy has now engulfed the personal and political lives of Bihar’s most prominent political dynasty.