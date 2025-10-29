Tarapur Assembly Election 2025: Will BJP's Samrat Choudhary be able to continue his father's legacy? Hot seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Arun Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Santosh Kumar Singh are the main candidates in the Tarapur.

Tarapur Assembly constituency in Bihar, situated in Munger district and part of the Jamui Lok Sabha segment. The constituency comprises the Tarapur block and surrounding panchayats and has seen dominance of backward caste groups, particularly the Kushwaha community, which has shaped local electoral math for decades. Since its formation as an Assembly constituency in 1951, Tarapur has gone to the polls 19 times, including two bypolls. Over the decades, the seat has witnessed a diverse political representation. The Congress has won five times, while the JD(U) has secured victory six times, including two wins as the Samata Party. The RJD has claimed the seat thrice, whereas the Samyukta Socialist Party, Shoshit Dal, Janata Party, CPI, and an Independent candidate have each registered one win.

Tarapur Assembly Election 2025: Key Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Arun Kumar, Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Santosh Kumar Singh and Janshakti Janta Dal's (JJD) Sukhdev Yadav are the main candidates in the Tarapur constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD has a pact with Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in the state.

Notably, Samrat Choudhary's father Shakuni Choudhary was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Tarapur constituency in Munger district of Bihar in 1985 as an Independent politician. Later, he joined the Congress party and won the same seat in 1990 Bihar Legislative Assembly election.

Tarapur Assembly Constituency

The Tarapur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 164 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal United (JDU), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD),are the main parties in the state. Tarapur plays an important role in regional politics and has a history of strong caste-based electoral patterns.

Key demographic features include a mix of OBCs, Scheduled Castes, Muslims and other communities, substantial youth voter presence and significant seasonal migration for work that ties local incomes to remittances as much as to farming. The principal issues shaping the 2025 campaign are farm distress and irrigation needs, demand for better rural roads and health and education services, unemployment and job creation for youth, and waterlogging and flood management in low-lying pockets.

Tarapur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 317,340 voters in the Tarapur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 171,393 were male and 145,939 were female voters. Eight voters identified as belonging to the third gender. A total of 988 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tarapur in 2020 was 1,437 (1,378 men and 59 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Tarapur constituency was 289,179. Out of this, 155,970 voters were male, 133,200 were female, and nine belonged to the third gender. There were 1,015 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tarapur in 2015 was 228 (219 men and 9 women).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Mewalal Chaudhary of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] won the Tarapur seat with a margin of 7,225 votes. He polled 64,468 votes with a vote share of 36.93%, defeating Divya Prakash of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who secured 57,243 votes (32.80%). The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Mina Devi finished third with 11,264 votes (6.45%).

Following Mewalal Chaudhary’s demise in 2021, a by-election was held in the constituency, where JD(U)’s Rajeev Kumar Singh emerged victorious. He secured 79,090 votes, achieving a vote share of 46.62%—an increase of nearly 10 percentage points from the previous JD(U) performance. He defeated RJD’s Arun Kumar Sah, who polled 75,238 votes (44.35%). LJP’s Kumar Chandan finished a distant third with 5,364 votes (3.16%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Mewalal Chaudhary of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] won the Tarapur seat with a margin of 11,947 votes. He polled 66,411 votes with a vote share of 43.62%. He defeated Sakuni Choudhary of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), who secured 54,464 votes (35.77%). Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Sanjay Kumar stood third with 5,017 votes (3.30%).