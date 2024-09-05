Bihar: Woman tortured, paraded semi-naked in Supaul over alleged affair

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Days after a video of a couple being paraded semi-naked in Supaul went viral on social media, the Bihar Police on Thursday (September 5) announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the horrific incident and stated that further details of the alleged crime are under investigation.

About the incident

According to the police, the video was from Karjain village in Bihar's Supaul district and was recorded three to four days ago. The police stated that the woman was beaten, tortured, and paraded half-naked, while her 'lover' was stripped by a group of people over their alleged affair.

"A video of a woman being stripped and beaten is circulating on social media. After confirming that the incident took place in Karjain, police registered a case and launched an investigation. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and one accused has been arrested. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects," the district police said in a statement on Thursday.

Significantly, the visuals of the incident show the woman being dragged by her hair while she pleads for mercy. The accused later left her in front of her house. The victim's family subsequently filed a police complaint.

Woman, husband paraded semi-naked in Jamui district

Notably, the Supaul incident occurred mere hours after a similar tragedy was reported from Jhajha in Jamui district on Wednesday, where a woman and her husband were allegedly paraded semi-naked through their village to the beat of drums.

The police said that, according to statements from the victims' family, the incident occurred after the woman had allegedly eloped with her 35-year-old paramour and married him. Speaking to reporters, Jhajha sub-divisional police officer Rajesh Kumar stated, "Police have registered a case, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused."

