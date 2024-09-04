12 injured as makeshift tent collapses during religious gathering in Bihar's Saran | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA SP Kumar Ashish said all the injured ones are out of danger and the matter is being investigated.

In an unfortunate incident, at least 12 people were injured after a makeshift tent collapsed during a religious gathering in Hishua area in Bihar's Saran district on Wednesday. Giving details, police said the incident was reported around 3 AM when a religious procession was passing through the area.

Police added that the injured were immediately taken to the nearest government hospital.

छपरा में महावीर मेला के दौरान एक हादसा हो गया। सैंकड़ों लोग करकट नुमा छज्जे पर खड़े होकर आर्केस्ट्रा देख रहे थे, जब अचानक छज्जा टूट गया और सभी लोग नीचे गिर गए। इस दुर्घटना में कई लोग घायल हो गए हैं।#Chhapra #छपरा #महावीरी_मेला #बिहार #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/W5NvR3e97N — Vijay Singh (@VijaySikriwal) September 4, 2024

The incident happened as a temporary tent was installed for the procession and some people who gathered there tried to climb up the tent. Subsequently, it collapsed, causing minor injuries to 12 people.

Later in the evening, the district police said, "Altogether 12 people sustained minor injuries in the incident. The matter is also being investigated by the administrative officials."