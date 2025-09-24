Shahpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Shahpur Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rahul Tiwari won the Shahpur seat with a margin of 22,883 votes (13.20%).

Patna:

The Shahpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 198 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Shahpur Assembly constituency comes under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Rahul Tiwari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Shobha Devi with a margin of 22,883 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Sudama Prasad won from the Arrah Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,808 votes by defeating Raj Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shahpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Shahpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Bhojpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,18,874 voters in the Shahpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,75,757 were male and 1,43,105 were female voters. 12 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,529 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Shahpur in 2020 was 3,606 (3,512 men and 94 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Shahpur constituency was 2,92,677. Out of this, 1,64,741 voters were male, 1,27,925 were female, and 11 belonged to a third gender. There were 73 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Shahpur in 2015 was 1,130 (794 men and 336 women).

Shahpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Shahpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Shahpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Shahpur along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Shahpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Shahpur.

Shahpur Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rahul Tiwari won the Shahpur seat with a margin of 22,883 votes (13.20%). He polled 64,393 votes with a vote share of 41.14%. He defeated Independent candidate Shobha Devi, who got 41,510 votes (26.52%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Munni Devi stood third with 21,355 votes (13.64%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rahul Tiwari won the Shahpur seat with a margin of 14,570 votes (10.22%). He polled 69,315 votes with a vote share of 47.76%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Visheshwar Ojha got 54,745 votes (37.72%) and was the runner-up. Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) candidate Krishna Bihari Singh stood third with 3,680 votes (2.54%).

Shahpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Rahul Tiwari (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Rahul Tiwari (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Munni Devi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Munni Devi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

February, 2005: Shivanand Tiwari (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Shivanand Tiwari (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Dharampal Singh (Janata Dal)

1990: Dharampal Singh (Janata Party-JP)

1985: Bindeshwari Dubey (Congress)

1980: Anand Sharma (Congress)

1977: Jai Narain Mishra (Janata Party)

Shahpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Shahpur Assembly constituency was 1,57,011 or 49.24 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,45,152 or 49.59 per cent.