Saharsa airstrip turns into stunt zone: Four injured as SUV overturns during reel shoot in Bihar Eyewitnesses confirmed that the accident occurred while the young men were filming stunts for social media content. Morning walkers present at the site at the time of the incident narrowly escaped being hit by the vehicle.

Saharsa:

The Saharsa airstrip in Bihar has recently become a hotspot for thrill-seeking youth, using the open runway for stunts and social media reels. In a fresh incident highlighting the growing misuse of the site, a high-speed Scorpio car carrying a group of young men overturned while performing stunts and recording videos. The vehicle reportedly lost control at high speed, flipped over, and skidded severahigh-speed Scorpio car overturned during the reel shoot and skidded several meters before coming to a halt. The impact was so severe that the SUV was left mangled.

Four men sustain injuries

As per details, all four occupants of the Scorpio, who were involved in creating the reel and performing the stunt, sustained injuries. They were immediately rushed to the Saharsa Sadar Hospital for treatment. Notably, morning walkers present at the site at the time of the incident narrowly escaped being hit by the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the accident occurred while the young men were filming stunts for social media content. Upon receiving the alert, the Dial-112 emergency response team quickly reached the scene and facilitated the transportation of the injured to the hospital.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)An image of the damaged Scorpio car.

Similar incident in Satara

In a similar incident, a young man had to pay a heavy price recently for performing stunts with a car in Maharashtra's Satara district. During the stunt, he lost control of the vehicle, and both the car and the young man plunged 300 feet into a gorge. According to information, the youth had gone to visit the famous upside down waterfall near Patan taluka. After the incident, the young man was rescued and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is reported to be critical.

(Inputs from Sanjeev Kumar)

ALSO READ: At least 11 killed in three road accidents across Uttar Pradesh, several injured | Videos