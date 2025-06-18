At least 11 killed in three road accidents across Uttar Pradesh, several injured | Videos Three separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday claimed 11 lives and left several others injured. In Agra, a bus travelling from Delhi to Bihar rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, killing two and injuring around 15 passengers.

Noida:

Agra: Two dead, 15 injured as bus rams into truck on expressway

Two persons were killed and around 15 others sustained injuries after a bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Fatehabad area of Agra district on Tuesday. Police said the bus, which was en route from Delhi to Bihar, crashed into the truck, causing significant damage. The injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Bulandshahr: Five returning from wedding die after car overturns, bursts into flames

In a separate incident in Bulandshahr district, five people died and one was critically injured after their vehicle rammed into the side of a bridge, overturned, and caught fire near Janipur village on the Jahangirabad-Bulandshahr road.

The accident occurred around 5.50 am when the driver reportedly dozed off at the wheel, according to Tejveer Singh, SP (Rural), Bulandshahr. The group was returning to Malviya Nagar in Delhi after attending a wedding in Budaun.

Police and fire personnel launched a rescue operation after receiving an alert. While five occupants were declared dead, the lone survivor, identified as Gulnaz, was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Agra: Four killed as pickup vehicle falls off flyover on morning walkers

In another tragic incident in Agra, four people were killed and one was critically injured when a pickup vehicle lost balance and fell off the Sahadra flyover, landing on morning walkers resting below. According to ACP Chhatta Hemant Kumar, the pickup vehicle was transporting mangoes when the driver lost control.

Three morning walkers died on the spot after being crushed under the vehicle. The driver also died in the accident, while the helper is in critical condition and undergoing treatment.

Police have launched inquiries in all three cases and are carrying out necessary legal procedures.

(With ANI inputs)