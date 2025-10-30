Exclusive: Rohini Acharya exudes confidence in Tejashwi's win, says 'Mahagathbandhan will form govt in Bihar' Bihar elections 2025: Rohini Acharya expressed confidence that Tejashwi Yadav will lead the Mahagathbandhan to victory in Bihar Assembly elections. She dismissed reports of internal rifts and affirmed her commitment to campaign for the RJD.

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, who recently returned from Singapore, has expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will form the government in Bihar on November 14, with Tejashwi Yadav as the next Chief Minister. Speaking to India TV in an exclusive interview, Rohini responded candidly to questions on the NDA's attacks, Tej Pratap Yadav's electoral contest, speculation about internal rifts within the Mahagathbandhan and reports of her alleged differences with RJD leader Sanjay Yadav.

'Tejashwi's govt will bring jobs and respect to every household'

Rohini Acharya alleged that the people of Bihar are tired of the Prime Minister's false promises. "Now, the focus will be on employment. Tejashwi's young government will come to power. After November 14, every unemployed brother of ours will get a job. Jeevika Didis will be given government status. It will be a government that respects mothers, sisters, and the elderly. Under Tejashwi's leadership, the government will be formed. Tejashwi has delivered before and will do it again," she added.

'Tej Pratap has my blessings'

Commenting on her brother Tej Pratap Yadav's electoral fight, Rohini said, "Tej Pratap has my blessings. All my younger sisters have my blessings. I am from RJD and wherever I am called, I will go for campaigning." Rohini also dismissed reports of differences over seat-sharing within the Mahagathbandhan. "There has been no tug-of-war with Congress over seats. Delays happen in every party," she clarified.

'No differences with Sanjay Yadav'

Refuting rumours of her alleged rift with RJD leader Sanjay Yadav, Rohini said, "Who says I am upset? Social media discussions often revolve around unnecessary topics. People don't talk about how jobs will be created or how Bihar will become beautiful. There is no disagreement at all."

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Earlier this month, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14. The NDA led by the BJP and JD(U) will be up against the I.N.D.I.A bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, has also fielded candidates on all 243 seats of the state.

