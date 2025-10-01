Ramgarh Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Ramgarh Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sudhakar Singh won the Ramgarh seat with a margin of just 189 votes (0.11%).

Patna:

The Ramgarh Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 203 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Ramgarh Assembly constituency comes under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Sudhakar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ambika Singh Yadav with a margin of just 189 votes. Later, Sudhakar Singh won the 2024 Lok Sabha Election from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 30,091 votes by defeating Mithilesh Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and left the Ramgarh constituency. Ashok Kumar Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the 2024 bypoll by defeating Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Satish Kumar Singh by a margin of 1,362 votes.

Ramgarh Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Ramgarh Assembly constituency is a part of the Kaimur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,79,545 voters in the Ramgarh constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,46,116 were male and 1,33,426 were female voters. Three voters belonged to the third gender. 1,604 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ramgarh in 2020 was 1,010 (979 men and 31 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Ramgarh constituency was 2,56,632. Out of this, 1,36,151 voters were male, 1,20,453 were female, and 28 voters belonged to a third gender. There were 658 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ramgarh in 2015 was 1,440 (936 men and 504 women).

Ramgarh Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Ramgarh constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Ramgarh Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Ramgarh along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Ramgarh Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Ramgarh.

Ramgarh Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sudhakar Singh won the Ramgarh seat with a margin of just 189 votes (0.11%). He polled 58,083 votes with a vote share of 32.40%. He defeated Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ambika Singh Yadav, who got 57,894 votes (32.30%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashok Kumar Singh stood third with 56,084 votes (31.29%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashok Kumar Singh won the Ramgarh seat with a margin of 8,011 votes (5.25%). He polled 57,501 votes with a vote share of 37.20%. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ambika Singh Yadav got 49,490 votes (32.01%) and was the runner-up. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Pramod Singh alias Pappu Singh stood third with 35,796 votes (23.16%).

Ramgarh Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2024 Bypoll: Ashok Kumar Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2020: Sudhakar Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Ashok Kumar Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Ambika Singh Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

October, 2005: Jagadanand Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Jagadanand Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Jagadanand Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Jagadanand Singh (Janata Dal)

1990: Jagadanand Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Jagadanand Singh (Lok Dal)

1980: Prabhavati Singh (Congress)

1977: Sachchidanand Singh (Janata Party)

Ramgarh Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Ramgarh Assembly constituency was 1,79,415 or 64.18 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,54,600 or 60.24 per cent.