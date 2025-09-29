Rajpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Rajpur Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Vishwanath Ram won the Rajpur seat with a margin of 21,204 votes (11.66%). He polled 67,871 votes with a vote share of 36.76%.

Patna:

The Rajpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 202 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Rajpur Assembly constituency comes under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Vishwanath Ram of the Congress won the seat by defeating Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Santosh Kumar Nirala with a margin of 21,204 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sudhakar Singh won from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 30,091 votes by defeating Mithilesh Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rajpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Rajpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Buxar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,24,038 voters in the Rajpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,70,843 were male and 1,53,195 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,559 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rajpur in 2020 was 822 (787 men and 35 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Rajpur constituency was 3,06,125. Out of this, 1,62,141 voters were male, 1,43,983 were female, and only one voter belonged to a third gender. There were 692 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rajpur in 2015 was 1,024 (964 men and 60 women).

Rajpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Rajpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Rajpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Rajpur along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Rajpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Rajpur.

Rajpur Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Vishwanath Ram won the Rajpur seat with a margin of 21,204 votes (11.66%). He polled 67,871 votes with a vote share of 36.76%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Santosh Kumar Nirala, who got 46,667 votes (25.28%). Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Sanjay Ram stood third with 43,836 votes (23.74%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Santosh Kumar Nirala won the Rajpur seat with a margin of 32,788 votes (19.00%). He polled 84,184 votes with a vote share of 47.96%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vishwanath Ram got 51,396 votes (29.28%) and was the runner-up. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Lalji Ram stood third with 17,031 votes (9.70%).

Rajpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Vishwanath Ram (Congress)

2015: Santosh Kumar Nirala (Janata Dal United)

2010: Santosh Kumar Nirala (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Shyam Payari Devi (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Shyam Payari Devi (Janata Dal United)

2000: Chhedi Lal Ram (Bahujan Samaj Party)

1995: Arjun Ram (Communist Party of India)

1990: Ram Narain Ram (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1985: Ram Narain Ram (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1980: Chaturi Ram (Congress)

1977: Nand Kishore Prasad (Janata Party)

Rajpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Rajpur Assembly constituency was 1,84,732 or 57.01 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,76,159 or 57.54 p er cent.