Raja Pakar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Raja Pakar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 127 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). It is a part of the Vaishali district of Bihar, and it comes under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Congress leader Pratima Kumari Das defeated Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Mahendra Ram, with a margin of 1,697 votes.

Raja Pakar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), this constituency had 2,72,256 electors - 1,46,949 male, 1,25,293 female and 14 third gender - during the 2020 Bihar elections. In the 2015 Bihar elections, there were 2,44,181 electors - 1,32,485 male, 1,11,685 female and 11 third gender - in here.

Raja Pakar Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Raghopur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Raja Pakar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Raja Pakar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Raja Pakar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar elections, Congress leader Pratima Kumar won this seat by receiving 53,690 votes (35.67 per cent vote share). She defeated JD-U leader Mahendra Ram, who received 52,503 votes (34.49 per cent vote share). At third place, LJP leader Dhananjay Kumar received 24,689 (16.22 per cent vote share).

In the 2015 Bihar elections, RJD leader Shivchandra Ram received 61,251 votes (45.45 per cent vote share) to defeat LJP leader Ram Nath Raman, who received 46,096 votes (34.20 per cent vote share). At third place, independent candidate Pankaj Kumar received 4,508 votes (3.34 per cent vote share).

2020: Pratima Kumari Das (Congress)

2015: Shiv Chandra Ram (RJD)

2010: Sanjay Kumar (JD-U)

Raja Pakar Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Mahua Assembly constituency was 1,52,215 or 55.91 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,34,779 or 55.20 per cent.