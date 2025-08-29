Raghopur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Raghopur Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Tejashwi Yadav won the Raghopur seat with a margin of 38,174 votes (19.53%).

The Raghopur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 128 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Raghopur Assembly constituency comes under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Satish Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 38,174 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Chirag Paswan won from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,70,105 votes by defeating Shiv Chandra Ram of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Raghopur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Raghopur Assembly constituency is a part of the Vaishali district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,44,369 voters in the Raghopur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,85,106 were male and 1,59,258 were female voters. Five voters belonged to the third gender. 1,097 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raghopur in 2020 was 1,320 (1,274 men and 46 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Raghopur constituency was 3,17,517. Out of this, 1,73,476 voters were male, 1,44,040 were female and only one belonged to a third gender. There were 674 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raghopur in 2015 was 613 (585 men and 28 women).

Raghopur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Raghopur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Raghopur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Raghopur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Raghopur Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Tejashwi Yadav won the Raghopur seat with a margin of 38,174 votes (19.53%). He polled 97,404 votes with a vote share of 48.74%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Satish Kumar, who got 59,230 votes (29.64%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Rakesh Raushan stood third with 24,947 votes (12.48%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Tejashwi Yadav won the Raghopur seat with a margin of 22,733 votes (12.31%). He polled 91,236 votes with a vote share of 49.15%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satish Kumar got 68,503 votes (36.90%) and was the runner-up. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Rakesh Raushan stood third with 5,220 votes (2.81%).

Raghopur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Satish Kumar (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Rabri Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Rabri Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000 Bypoll: Rabri Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Lalu Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Lalu Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Amrendra Mishra (Congress)

1985: Amrendra Mishra (Congress)

1980: Amrendra Mishra (Congress)

1977: Vabulal Shastri (Janata Party)

Raghopur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Raghopur Assembly constituency was 1,99,949 or 58.06 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,85,738 or 58.50 per cent.