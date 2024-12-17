Bihar: Big blow for Prashant Kishor's party as two former MPs resign from Jan Suraaj's core committee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jan Suraaj's founder Prashant Kishor.

In a major blow to Prashant Kishor ahead of next year's Assembly elections in Bihar, former MPs Devendra Prasad Yadav and Munajir Hasan have resigned from the 125-member core committee of Jan Suraaj. As per the information, both leaders raised concerns about Kishor's working style. However, they clarified that while they have stepped down from the core committee, they have not yet left the party.

On October 2, Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor announced the launch of his political outfit Jan Suraaj Party, a much-anticipated move by which he hopes to take the political landscape in Bihar by storm. Kishor had also named Manoj Bharti, a Madhubani-born former Indian Foreign Service Officer, as working president of the party, saying the latter will hold the post till March next year when organisational polls will be held.

Kishor officially launched his political party, two years after completing a 3,000-km-long 'padayatra' across Bihar. The journey began in Champaran, where Mahatma Gandhi initiated the country's first Satyagraha, as part of an effort to mobilise citizens for a "new political alternative" to address the state's longstanding challenges of underdevelopment. Kishor announced that the party's emblem would feature images of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, symbolising its ideological foundation.