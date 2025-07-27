Exclusive: Prashant Kishor declares Jan Suraaj a 'vote-cutter party', says 'will impact NDA in Bihar polls' Prashant Kishor, in an exclusive interview, called his party Jan Suraaj a "vote-cutter" that will win by disrupting traditional vote banks. He predicted major losses for smaller parties, JDU, and eventually the BJP, as his movement gains momentum across Bihar.

Patna:

With the political temperature rising in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor has made headlines with a bold and surprising statement. Speaking in an exclusive interview with India TV, Kishor called his own party, Jan Suraaj, a "vote-katwa" (vote-cutter) party — but with a twist.

“Jan Suraaj is a vote-cutter party, but we will cut so many votes that we will end up winning the election,” Kishor said, emphasising that his party’s rise is significantly reshaping the state’s political dynamics.

Impact on small parties and established alliances

Kishor stated that the first and immediate impact of Jan Suraaj will be felt by smaller regional parties, whose workers and support bases are already shifting to his camp. “The small parties are already losing relevance. People are not even talking about them anymore. The political discourse in Bihar today revolves around three camps — the RJD-led alliance, the BJP-JDU alliance, and Jan Suraaj.”

Targeting Nitish Kumar and BJP

According to Kishor, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU will be the next to suffer. “JDU workers, supporters, and voters are turning towards Jan Suraaj in large numbers. This will be the second major blow.”

He further claimed that if Jan Suraaj’s momentum continues, the third political casualty will be the BJP. “Two kinds of BJP supporters are turning to Jan Suraaj — those disillusioned by the lack of leadership and working style at the local level, and those who say Modi is fine at the top, but we need something different at the state level,” he explained.

Shifting Muslim Vote?

In a potentially game-changing observation, Kishor added that a segment of the Muslim electorate, traditionally loyal to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, may also consider shifting if they perceive a mass movement away from NDA. “Muslims have been voting the same way for 30 years, but if they see the NDA base breaking and moving toward us, a shift will happen,” he said.

A new political equation in Bihar?

Kishor’s Jan Suraaj movement has been drawing large crowds across the state, sparking speculation about its real impact in the elections. His honest, ground-level campaign and candid rhetoric have made him a wildcard in Bihar’s political contest.

As alliances consolidate and battle lines are drawn between the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and the NDA, Jan Suraaj’s rise could complicate traditional vote banks and bring unexpected results in one of India’s most politically significant states.