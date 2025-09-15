PM Modi to launch Makhana Board in Bihar today: How will it promote production, benefit local farmers? In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Makhana and Bihar have a very strong link. From Purnea, the National Makhana Board will be launched. This will benefit several farmers associated with the sector."

Purnea (Bihar):

PM Modi on Monday will address a rally and launch development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea district in poll-bound Bihar. Apart from inaugurating a newly developed airport terminal in the north Bihar town, the key highlight of his visit is the inauguration of the National Makhana Board.

The establishment of the board was announced in the Union budget earlier this year. Bihar accounts for close to 90 per cent of the country's production of makhana, or Indian foxnut, which has been hailed as a "super food" by the PM in many of his speeches.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Makhana and Bihar have a very strong link. From Purnea tomorrow, the National Makhana Board will be launched. This will benefit several farmers associated with the sector."

What is National Makhana Board?

The National Makhana Board is a new government body that was announced in the Budget 2025–26 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The board has been planned to boost the makhana (fox nut) industry in India. With an initial allocation of Rs 100 crore, the board will primarily operate in Bihar, which produces over 80% of India's makhana.

What are primary objectives of National Makhana Board?

The National Makhana Board will help in improving processing and value addition and will also enhance the processing capabilities and create new products from makhana to increase its market value.

The board will promote makhana in both domestic and international markets, capitalising on its rising reputation as a "superfood".

The board will also provide training, financial assistance, and access to government schemes for makhana farmers which includes organising farmers into Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

How will Makhana Board promote production, benefit local farmers?

The National Makhana Board will promote production with new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

It should be noted that Bihar accounts for approximately 90 per cent of the country's total Makhana productiona nd several ley districts like Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj and Araria serve as the primary hubs since they have favourable climatic conditions and fertile soil that contribute to the superior quality of makhana.

The establishment of the Makhana Board in Bihar will give a major boost to the Makhana production in Bihar and the country and strengthen the presence of Bihar on the global map in this sector.

