Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman announces Makhana Board in Bihar with focus on farmers

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday annouced Makhana Board in Bihar with a specuial focus on farmers. During the budget presentation, she said Makhana Board will be established in Bihar to improve production and processing of fox nut. A national mission of high yielding seeds will be launched, said FM Sitharaman.

The Union Finance Minister said the Makhana Board will be established in Bihar to improve processing and the value addition. Apart from this, the board will provide handholding and trade related technologies. She stated that the board will also work to ensure farmers receive benefits of all relevant government schemes.

FM Sitharaman further announced the establishment of National institute of food technology in Bihar to support entrepreneurship, development and to enhance farmer income.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "In this Budget, the proposed development measures span 10 broad areas, focussing on the poor, youth, farmers and women."

Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Our economy is the fastest growing among all major economies. Our development track record for the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. Confidence in India's capability and potential has only grown in this period. We see the next 5 years as a unique opportunity to realise sabka vikas, stimulating balanced growth of all regions."